Grace Cottage earns top score in Healthcare Equality Index

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The national Human Rights Campaign Foundation of Washington, DC, has announced that Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital has earned an “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” designation, with a score of 95 out of 100 in the Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index.

A record 906 healthcare facilities actively participated in the 2022 HEI survey, and 251 of those earned “Top Performer” designation.

Only two Vermont hospitals, Grace Cottage and the Veterans Administration Medical Center in White River Junction, earned “Top Performer” status with scores of 95/100.

The HRC Foundation’s HEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.

The HEI evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care

LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support

Employee Benefits and Policies

Patient and Community Engagement

“We are dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality care that is free from discrimination and affirming of gender identity and sexual orientation,” said Doug DiVello, President and CEO of Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital. “We are very honored to have received ‘Top Performer’ designation, which affirms that our employees are committed to providing inclusive care for all the patients that we serve.”