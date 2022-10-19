Grace Cottage adds new providers

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Three new providers are seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health in Townshend.

Nurse Practitioner Caroline (Carly) Dormer is accepting new patients 18 years and older. A graduate of St. Lawrence University and State University of New York-Binghamton’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Dormer graduated with a Master of Science as an Adult Gerontological Nurse Practitioner with a Forensic Health Advanced Certificate. Dormer was a clinical and charge nurse at Binghamton General Hospital and Decker Health Services & Department of Emergency Management prior to moving to Vermont in 2021, where she’s most recently worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Savida Health in Brattleboro. She enjoys snowboarding, hiking, painting, and gardening.

Dr. Wyll Everett received his M.D. from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and completed his residency in 2022. He also holds a B.A. in neuroscience from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. He was a Research Assistant in the Department of Bariatric Surgery at the University of Vermont Medical Center, and also in the Department of Anesthesiology. He chose to pursue a career in family medicine while working at Grace Cottage with Dr. Tim Shafer during his fourth year of medical school. Dr. Everett is Board Certified with the American Board of Family Medicine and is a board member of the Vermont Academy of Family Physicians. He grew up in southwestern Vermont.

Dr. Marc-Olivier Ratte received his Bachelor and Master of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology from University Laval in Quebec, Canada, and his M.D. from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Granada. His residency was at Stamford Hospital/Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and he has been a primary care physician at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital since 2018. He is Board Certified with the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Ratte’s hobbies include traveling, hiking, skiing, and attending concerts.