Good neighbors make the difference

LUDLOW, Vt. – For those who may be new to the area and to long-time residents, the following is an overview of services that Black River Good Neighbor Services provides to the community.

Founded in 1964, we receive no funding from federal or state government and less than 2% of our budget comes from local government. Our mission as a community nonprofit organization provides confidential food, clothing, and financial assistance to those in need. We serve the towns and villages of Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Belmont, Mt. Holly, and Plymouth.

We operate a fully stocked food shelf five days a week. As a network partner of the Vermont Food Bank, we are a distribution site for USDA Food and The Commodity Supplemental Food Program. These are critically important programs for food distribution to those in need within our community.

Providing financial assistance plays a major role at BRGNS. The aid provided includes fuel assistance (fuel oil, propane, kerosene, wood, pellets), rental assistance, and utility assistance. Disaster relief assistance is an area we are proud to say we are here for. Depending upon need, families or individuals experiencing hardship resulting from fire, flood, accident, or unanticipated causes can count on BRGNS for food, clothing, furniture, household items, and financial help.

For several years we have provided churches and organizations with food to offer free, community meals including Thanksgiving and Easter holidays. Our very active Christmas Holiday Program feeds over 200 individuals and families together with gifts and toys for those children. We use an extensive network of schools, churches, and social service agencies to ensure everyone in need is helped. This program collaborates with Rotary, churches, banks, realtors, and area civic organizations to collect toys and gifts. Together with our community, we provide wonderful holiday memories for so many families.

To help pay for these assistance programs, Black River Good Neighbor Services operates a thrift store and a used furniture store together with several fund-raising events each year, but primarily rely on the generosity of our neighbors through donations of food, clothing, and financial aid. We are always most thankful for a very generous community working together. Neighbors helping neighbors.

Written by Krey Kellington, Executive Director of Black River Good Neighbor Services