Giving Tuesday at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day of philanthropy during the season of gratitude. This year, Giving Tuesday falls on Dec. 3.

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is asking for Giving Tuesday donations for the purchase of several pieces of state-of-the art equipment for the newly renovated outpatient rehab clinic building. This equipment is designed to help patients return to optimal health as fast and completely as possible.

With the number of patients seeking physical and occupational therapy growing, Grace Cottage is in the final stages of renovating the Heins Building on its campus to become the new outpatient rehab clinic, featuring more treatment rooms and an expanded gym. The public is invited to tour the new facility during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 12-1 p.m.

Community support will help to get this expanded space up and running at full capacity. Checks can be made payable to Grace Cottage, with “Giving Tuesday” on the memo line, and sent to P.O. Box 1, Townshend, VT 05353. For details on the equipment and more information, visit www.gracecottage.org/givingtuesday, or call 802-365-9109.