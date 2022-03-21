Girls on the Run Vermont spring program registration now open

REGION – Girls on the Run Vermont’s registration for its spring program is now open statewide. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of students for an eight week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.

Girls on the Run Vermont has inspired girls in Vermont for twenty-two years, and has impacted the lives of 40,000 girls. This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at approximately 108 locations across Vermont starting the week of March 28. Each team will meet twice a week for 90 minutes after school and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun movement games to teach life skills. The season will culminate with two statewide 5k events, one on June 4 at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction, and the other on June 11 at the Manchester Recreation Fields, that brings together family, friends, and community members to celebrate the participants’ growth throughout the season.

There is a program fee for the spring 2022 season. Financial aid is available to those who qualify. The program fee includes registration for the end of season 5k event, a shirt, journal, cinch sack, water bottle, and more. Information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run Vermont’s website at www.gotrvt.org.

With trained coaches ready to empower these participants, Girls on the Run (grades 3-5) and Heart & Sole (grades 6-8) is currently set to take place.

Girls on the Run Vermont still needs coaches! Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be a minimum of eighteen years old. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and online training modules. Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details.

Schools, by county, that are still in need of coaches are: Chittenden County: JJ Flynn Elementary School; Grand Isle: Folsom Education & Community Center, Grand Isle Elementary; Windham County: Academy School, Hilltop Montessori School.