Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches

REGION – Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires students in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The eight-week program incorporates movement to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions, and stand up for themselves and others. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. The spring season begins the week of March 28. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in Girls on the Run Vermont’s 5k event.

Coaches do not need to be runners. Girls on the Run Vermont provides training so volunteers do not need prior coaching experience. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. GOTRVT welcomes high school students to volunteer as Junior Coaches. Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details.

Locations, by county, that are still in need of coaches are: Addison County: Bristol, Middlebury Parks & Recreation, New Haven, Robinson School. Bennington County: Dorset Elementary, Fisher School, Sunderland Elementary School, Village School of North Bennington. Caledonia County: Barnet School, Danville, Walden School. Chittenden County: Brewster-Pierce Memorial School, Brown’s River Middle School, Chamberlin School, Charlotte Central School, Christ the King, C.P. Smith Elementary School, Edmunds Elementary School, Essex Junction, Essex Junction Parks & Recreation, Founders Memorial School, Hiawatha School, Hinesburg Community School, J.J. Flynn Elementary School, Malletts Bay School, Mater Christi School, Milton Elementary School, Orchard School, Rick Marcotte Central School, Shelburne Community School, Vermont Day School, Westford Elementary School, Williston Central School. Franklin County: St. Albans Town Education Center, Swanton School. Grand Isle County: Alburgh, Folsom Education & Community Center, Grand Isle Elementary School. Lamoille County: Cambridge Elementary School, Hyde Park, Lamoille Union Middle School, Morristown Elementary School, Stowe Elementary School. Rutland County: Christ the King School, Mill River Union School, Poultney Elementary School, Proctor Elementary School, Proctor Jr/Sr High School, Shrewsbury Mountain School, Tinmouth Elementary School, Wallingford, Wells Village School. Washington County: Brookside Primary School, Cabot School, Main Street Middle School, Union Elementary School, Waitsfield, Worcester. Windham County: Academy School, Jamaica Village School, Newbrook Elementary School, Saxtons River Elementary School, Twin Valley Elementary School, Wardsboro Elementary School, Westminster. Windsor County: Barnard Academy, Chester Andover Elementary School, Hartland, Mount Holly School, Proctorsville, Reading Elementary School.

Participant registration opens on Wednesday, March 2. More information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run Vermont’s website: www.gotrvt.org.