Gerda Lenselink joins Twin State Psychological Services

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Twin State Psychological Services is pleased to announce that Gerda Lenselink, M.A., is now affiliated with our group.

Lenselink received her degree in clinical psychology at the University of Leiden, the Netherlands. She moved to the USA in 1994 and is licensed to practice psychology in Vermont as a licensed psychologist-masters. She was privileged to have worked at Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services as area manager of the children’s division and clinical supervisor in Springfield for many years before joining Twin State Psychological Services.

Lenselink has extensive experience in providing assessment, psychotherapeutic, and consultation services in schools and multiple healthcare settings. Lenselink is experienced in EMDR treatment as well as sensorimotor psychotherapy. She provides psychotherapeutic and assessment services for children, adolescents, and adults.

Twin State Psychological Services, 29 Ridgewood Rd., in Springfield, Vt., is scheduling appointments for Lenselink. Please call 802-885-5719.