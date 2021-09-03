Free new parent and caregiver workshop

NORWICH, Vt. – Local doula, NCS, and infant sleep specialist Jess Kimball is partnering with the Family Place in Norwich, Vt., to bring education to families all over, thanks to technology and our ability to tune in online. This class will cover basic newborn care, postpartum care, how to ease the transition from womb to world, infant sleep information, babywearing tips, and more.

You can RSVP online on The Family Place’s website, www.familyplacevt.org. The class will be offered the evening of Sept. 21 with an in-person Q&A the following morning during the Woodstock Playgroup.

“If you don’t know your options, you don’t have any. New parents deserve to know all their options. It allows them to feel empowered and learn how to use their intuition and trust their gut when making choices for themselves, their baby, and really their whole family,” says Jess Kimball.

Learn more about Jess Kimball at www.sunflowerpostpartumcare.com.