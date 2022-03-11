Fourth annual Run for Research Fundraiser to take place at Okemo Mountain

LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s that time of the year again and the fourth annual Run for Research Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 12. Run for Research is a fundraiser for cancer research that Cami and Chloe Blount started five years ago when one of their teachers, “Mr. Bob,” passed away from cancer. Since the last R4R, Cami and Chloe have lost a ski-friend, Margaret Spenlinhauer, or “Ski Nanny,” and their grandfather, Jose Boissiere, to cancer.

The Blounts organize this fundraiser every year to make money and donate it to the Jimmy Fund and Dana Farber Cancer Institute to help find a cure for cancer. For those who haven’t heard of R4R before, the fundraiser invites people to ski and snowboard for an entire day and to take as many runs as possible. Anyone can participate in the event, and whether they are a beginner or a high-level skier, R4R is open to all.

Also, there will be a raffle and a live silent auction at Calcutta’s. Those wishing to participate can get their raffle tickets at the bottom of Bull Run on Saturday, or at the after-event party at Calcutta’s on Saturday night. There are many cool raffle and auction items that include skis, snowshoes, scuba gear, golf foursomes, ski gear and swag, local artwork, a Memorial Day Weekend at a local lake house, and thousands of dollars of certificates to local establishments.

Troy Caruso, Owner of Calcutta’s Restaurant has graciously offered to host the after-event party on Saturday night. There will be appetizers and a cash bar.

Please join everyone on the slopes or donate to this important fundraiser to support cancer research. For more information, visit the fundraising page at www.jvblount.wixsite.com/runs4research.