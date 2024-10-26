SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us for the Food for Life vegan potluck on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., in the Huber Building, 80 Main Street in Springfield, Vt. It’s time to move back inside and we are grateful to have a handicapped accessible space. These potlucks are a great way to get to know people and build community. Why Vegan? Everybody can eat plant-based food, but people who don’t eat animal products don’t find much they can eat at regular potlucks. Eating just plants cuts out cholesterol, reduces saturated fats, and increases intake of fiber and a wide range of nutrients, so it is healthier for us overall. It is also healthier for the planet. Growing plants for food reduces production of methane and nitrous oxide, greenhouse gases that are much more powerful than carbon dioxide, uses less open land, and fewer fossil fuels than raising plants to feed animals to feed people. You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy these potlucks. Just bring something to share that has only plant and mineral ingredients, and be prepared to enjoy the delicious foods that people bring.