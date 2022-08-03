Firefighter’s boot drive, cookout, and vaccination clinic

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Firefighter’s Association will have their annual boot drive and cookout on Rockingham Old Home Days, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in front of the firehouse in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Recue, Inc. will join the event in the afternoon for a vaccination clinic from 2–8 p.m. on the day in question. No appointment is needed.

The clinic will have the following vaccines: Moderna, ages 6 months – 4 years; Pfizer, ages 5–11; Pfizer, ages 12 and up. This includes Pfizer boosters for those 12 and up, as well as Moderna boosters. To be eligible for the booster, it must have been at least five months since your second shot. The Rescue, Inc. vaccination trailers will be behind the firehouse.