February Memory Cafe in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Come join the Black River Memory Cafe, scheduled for Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., taking place at the Ludlow United Church, located at 48 Pleasant Street in Ludlow.

This month’s topic of discussion is “Sundowning and Adult Day Services,” with guest speaker Sue Pollard, RN and Springfield Area Adult Day director.

Black River Memory Cafe, a program offered by Black River Good Neighbor Services, is run by trained volunteers offering a safe and comfortable space where caregivers, their loved ones, family members, and friends can socialize, listen to music, play games, and enjoy other appropriate activities.

Caregivers and their friends and family are very welcome to attend without their loved ones.

Healthy snacks will be available. For more information, contact Vicki at 802-376-3388, or Krey at 802-228-3663.