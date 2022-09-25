Fastest Kid in Town free, fun race in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Fastest Kid in Town Race will return on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Riverside Park at 10 a.m. as part of the 38th Annual Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Fair. Sponsored by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center and Springfield Hospital, the Fastest Kid in Town Race encourages local youth get active and incorporate physical activity in their daily lives. The race is fun, free, and open to all children ages 5 to 12.

There will a 100-yard race for children ages 5 to 8 and a 200-yard race for children ages 9 to 12. Children are divided into age groups: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12.

There will be a free participation t-shirt for all entries while supplies last, and the top boy and girl finishers in each category will receive medals.

Race kick-off begins at 10 a.m., and the race will be followed by an award ceremony at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. To sign up for the event, stop by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center at 140 Clinton Street in Springfield or visit www.EdgarMay.org. For more information, please contact Olivia Satti, Youth and Family Programs Coordinator, 802-885-2568, or email at osatti@edgarmay.org.

Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, 140 Clinton Street in Springfield, provides area residents of all ages with the opportunities and resources necessary to live an active and healthy lifestyle in a safe, clean, and supportive environment. For more information, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org.