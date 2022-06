ALSTEAD, N.H. – The Fall Mountain Friendly Meals is having a $10,000 matching grant fund raising challenge until July 4, 2022. All donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to the set amount. Donations will be used to buy food and supplies for the more than 210 meals our volunteers are delivering each Tuesday and Thursday to folks in all the towns of the Fall Mountain area.

Please mail your donation to Fall Mountain Friendly Meals, P.O. Box 191, Alstead, NH 03602.