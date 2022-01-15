Embracing and maintaining wellness with the Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Now that the holidays are over, reconnect with Certified Wellness Coach Carol Jones from the comfort of your home. Explore ways to embrace and maintain wellness beginning Jan. 28 and continuing every other Friday through March 25 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. via Zoom or your phone.

Jones is a graduate of the Wellness Coach Training Program at the Mayo Clinic. She has been coaching clients around multiple aspects of their health since 2014. She collaborates with individuals in transforming their values and desires into action and lasting change over time. She lives in Bellows Falls, Vt.

To sign up for a Zoom invitation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the Rockingham Library at 802-463-4270. Programming is sponsored by the Rockingham Library and is free and open to the public.