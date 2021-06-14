Edgar May’s climbing tower grand opening

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The new climbing tower at the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, in Springfield, Vt., will officially open Saturday, June 19 with a grand opening celebration. The event will take place between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The public is welcome to come learn about the different programs and activities that will be available as well as try out the 36-foot tower.

The event will also feature a fitness class demonstration at 8 a.m. on the new outdoor fitness turf area. The class, Toning on the Turf, is a body weight exercise class and perfect for beginners. Led by fitness instructor Corrina Johnson, the class will be composed of cardiovascular and strength elements. You can register by calling 802-885-2568 or through the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center app.

Once the class is over, it will be time to climb. The Edgar May climbing staff will be on hand to belay participants that want to give the tower a shot. Featuring three sides of climbing and six belay stations, there is a little bit for everyone. Staff will also be on hand to discuss upcoming programs and opportunities to get involved. At 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., the EdgarMay staff will provide a demonstration on the Dangle Duo, a challenge course element that promotes teamwork, communication, and some ingenuity.

The climbing tower was funded by donations from more than 90 individuals, businesses, and foundations. Local business support has come from Lawrence and Wheeler Insurance, Bibens Ace Hardware, Springfield Printing Corporation, Springfield Housing Authority, HB Energy, and All Seasons Construction. Foundations that have supported the project through grants have included the Cherry Family Foundation, Mascoma Bank Foundation, RiseVT, the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, Claremont Savings Bank Foundation, and the Charles Wood Foundation.

For those looking to be involved in this exciting project, donations are still being accepted to finish the build out and purchase of amenities for the space, including benches, storage, and other equipment, or to support scholarships for climbing programs for youth. The Edgar May is also seeking volunteers to help belay, instruct, and support the operations of the tower.

For more information about the climbing tower and outdoor fitness area, you may call the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center at 802-885-2568 or email info@edgarmay.org. Information about this project will be updated at www.edgarmay.org.