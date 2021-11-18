The Edgar May Thanksgiving Day 5k at Toonerville Trail

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – After a virtual 5k last year due to Covid-19, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is excited to host its 9th Annual Thanksgiving Day 5k in person along the Toonerville Trail, Thursday, Nov. 25. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome and children under the age of 12 are free.

Edgar May Executive Director Christian Craig stated, “This event is a great way to start what is typically known as the largest calorie consumption day of the year. Come out and burn off some calories, and you won’t feel as guilty about that second piece of pie.”

The 5k fun run or walk will start at the Toonerville trailhead on Clinton Street, and the 3.1-mile course will be an out and back race alongside the Black River. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., with the race starting at 8:30 a.m.

Springfield High School’s cross country program is once again timing the race. Prizes will be given away to the top male and female finishers, the youngest participant, the most experienced participant, the largest family group, the farthest traveler, the best costume, and more!

Parking is available at the south end of the Jones Center near the trailhead of the Toonerville Trail. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Springfield Family Center.

The race is generously sponsored by Mascoma Bank, Ivek, Lawrence and Wheeler Insurance, and Bibens Ace Hardware. The race is also seeking volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering for the event, please email info@edgarmay.org.

For more information regarding the Thanksgiving Day 5k or to learn about other Edgar May Health and Recreation Center programs, visit www.edgarmay.org or call 802-885-2568.