Edgar May fights Alzheimer’s

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Longest Day is the day with the most light – that is, the summer solstice. And it’s the day the Alzheimer’s Association calls on everyone to fight Alzheimer’s disease by raising funds and awareness through an activity of their choice.

On Tuesday, June 21, the EdgarMay will be hosting classes and programs from sunrise to sunset to help advance the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Leading up to June 21, there will be a donation box for the Alzheimer’s Association in the EdgarMay front lobby and at Studio Momentum. Donations may also be made online at www.tinyurl.com/2cz3rd7t.

Thank you for your support. Together, the strength of our light will outshine the darkness of Alzheimer’s.