“Eat the Rainbow,” Pride Month Vegan Picnic

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Celebrate Pride Month by attending the Pride Month Vegan Picnic sponsored by VINE Sanctuary at the Tree Farm Campground in Springfield on June 26 from 12–2 p.m. Meet and mingle with vegan and “veg-curious” Vermonters while enjoying a rainbow array of vegan food and learning about the programs of local animal advocacy organizations.

VINE Sanctuary is an LGBTQ-led farmed animal refuge working for social and environmental equity as well as animal wellbeing. Every June, the sanctuary sponsors a nationwide Pride Month Vegan Challenge, encouraging LGBTQ+ communities and their allies to “Eat the Rainbow” for the month of June.

Participants in the Pride Month Vegan Challenge receive support, recipes, and inspiration throughout the month and can even be matched with an LGBTQIA+ vegan mentor. The challenge is free and open to everyone to sign up at www.RainbowVegan.org, any time during the month.

As the number of people embracing vegan eating continues to grow, so do the many reasons for making the switch, whether it’s to protect animals, the planet, or one’s own health. No matter the reason for joining the Pride Month Vegan Challenge, participants in the challenge go on culinary adventures, exploring new foods and flavors while experiencing the joys of incorporating colorful fruits and vegetables into our diets, as dieticians say we all should do.

Millions of people around the world are discovering the many benefits of plant-based eating, including prominent LGBTQ+ activists such as Laverne Cox, Elliot Page, and Angela Davis. Environmental activists such as Greta Thunberg encourage everyone to go vegan for the planet. A month-long challenge is a great way to give it a try.

The Pride Month Vegan Picnic is free and open to the public. Attendees may bring a dish to share or just bring their own lunch. All food brought to the picnic must be vegan, which means free of meat, dairy, eggs, or honey. Those who can’t or don’t want to bring their own food are still welcome to come to the picnic and enjoy the rainbow of vegan food that VINE Sanctuary volunteers and staff members will bring to share.