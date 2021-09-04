Dumbbells and Diapers, a parent and baby workout series

LEBANON, N.H. – Local doula, NCS, and infant sleep specialist Jess Kimball is partnering with Baan Muay Thai gym in Lebanon, N.H. Kimball trains in Muay Thai and MMA. She is offering a series for parents that allows them to bond with their infant while working out.

There is a strong focus on core and pelvic floor strength postpartum, but this class is suitable for caregivers of all kinds. Even those that did not birth a baby!

Babies up to 18 months old are welcome to come along to class. Birthing parents must be six weeks postpartum and cleared by their doctor before attending.

The class begins Oct. 5 and will be offered every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

To sign up, please email SunflowerPostpartumCare@gmail.com.