Drug Take Back Day slated for April 24

REGION – On Saturday, April 24, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, local and state law enforcement agencies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The Take Back Day event is free and anonymous, no questions asked, with drop-off sites located throughout Windsor County.

“Rates of prescription drug abuse in this country are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” said Sheriff Mike Chamberlain of Windsor County. “We look forward to participating in Take-Back Day again this spring as part of our continuing effort to protect the health and safety of Windsor County residents.”

Supported by public health coalitions, Take Back Day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse, a growing problem in the U.S. that claims lives through overdoses and accidental poisonings. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

Since inception of the Take Back Days, towns across Windsor County and the state have worked diligently to expand access to permanent drug collection units. Windsor County’s efforts align with those of the state in encouraging Vermonters to drop off unused or expired medications. Green Peak Alliance coordinator Courtney Hillhouse states, “To prevent misuse, we want everyone to know how to safely use, store, and dispose of unused or expired medicine.”

Residents participating in Drug Take back April 24 have the opportunity to learn more about permanent collection such as locations of drop boxes, hours of operation, and what medication types are accepted.

On Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the following locations in Windsor County will service as drop-off sites: Chester Police Department; Windsor Police Department; Weathersfield Transfer Station, operated by the Weathersfield Police Department; Springfield Police Department; Ludlow Police Department; Hartford Police Department; Woodstock Police Department; Royalton State Police Barracks; Royalton Police Department; and Norwich Police Department.

The Take Back Day and Permanent Collection services are free. Powders and patches are accepted in addition to pills and capsules. Medication return venues are supported in part by the Green Peak Alliance, a regional network that promotes healthy communities in east central Vermont.

At any time throughout the year, households in Windsor County may take advantage of the permanent drop-boxes in the lobbies of the following Police Departments: Chester, Hartford, Ludlow, Royalton, Springfield, Windsor, and Woodstock. For a complete listing of locations and hours of operation, visit www.twinstatesafemeds.org.

For more information about Take Back Day, visit www.dea.gov or call the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department at 802-457-5211.