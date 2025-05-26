Dr. Linda Thomson wins Lifetime Achievement Award

LUDLOW, Vt. – Dr. Linda Thomson, director of Hypnosis for Health and Healing in Ludlow, was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Clinical Hypnosis Education and Training by the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis. Thomson is a nurse practitioner who specializes in medical hypnosis. She has lectured and taught clinical hypnosis workshops across the country and on six continents around the world, educating health care professionals about the incredibly efficacious, yet underutilized, therapeutic modality of clinical hypnosis.

Thomson is a diplomate of both the American Board of Medical Hypnosis and the American Board of Hypnosis in Nursing. She is also on the council of representatives of the International Society of Hypnosis, and a member of Hypnosis Without Borders. She is the author of two books, the popular “Harry Hypnopotamus Tales” Volumes 1 and 2, and the creator of Harry Hypnopotamus Imagination cards. She created Stress-Free Surgery, a program to help patients prepare for and recover from surgery. Thomson has published on a wide variety of subjects in professional journals in the United States, Europe, and Australia, and has contributed numerous book chapters for both nursing and hypnosis texts.

Clinical hypnosis is an evidence-based therapeutic modality that takes the power of belief, expectation, and imagination, combines it with the relaxation response, breath-work, progressive muscle relaxation, and imagery, along with rapport, the power of words, suggestions, and metaphors to create a powerful and effective resource for health and healing that is greatly misunderstood and underutilized.

Clinical hypnosis helps an individual tap into their own inner strengths and resources. Hypnosis is a relaxed state of focused consciousness that allows the patient to be more receptive to suggestions. When a properly trained and credentialed healthcare professional uses hypnosis as a part of treatment, it is called hypnotherapy. Hypnotherapy can help an individual improve self-regulation and self-control over physical and psychological problems.

Hypnotherapy has been used successfully to treat anxiety, fears, and phobias, and to give patients skills to manage panic attacks. Stress can create and contribute to a variety of physical symptoms, such as irritable bowel syndrome, migraines, and fibromyalgia.

Clinical hypnosis helps strengthen confidence and mastery as the individual imagines being successful in controlling habits such as smoking and eating disorders. Other habit disorders, such as nail biting, thumb sucking, tic disorders, bedwetting, picking scabs, or pulling out hair can also be treated with hypnosis. Hypnosis cannot make someone stop a habit. It can make controlling the habit easier, if the patient is motivated and ready to make a change.

New technology and imaging studies have been able to show how hypnosis affects the brain to relieve pain in a way that no drug has been able to do. It can also be used in conjunction with analgesics to enhance their effectiveness, all the while empowering the patient with a sense of mastery and control.

Research has shown that hypnotically prepared surgery patients have better outcomes than 89% of control groups. Hypnotherapy can also be used for childbirth. Cancer patients can benefit from hypnosis to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy and stimulate their own immune function.

Clinical hypnosis is a powerful tool to help children and adolescents manage a variety of physical, emotional, and behavioral problems. Hypnosis can also be combined with biofeedback to teach self-regulatory strategies. Self-mastery and self-efficacy flourishes when individuals learn to control what they never knew they could by tapping into their own inner resources.

