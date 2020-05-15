Dr. Chesney on preventing Lyme and other tick-borne diseases

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Dr. Alexis Chesney, a naturopath specializing in the treatment of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, will do a Zoom presentation with Living Earth Action Group May 22, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dr. Chesney will focus on her new book, “Preventing Lyme And Other Tick-Borne Diseases.”

There will be plenty of time for questions and answers. This is a chance to talk directly with an expert who is frequently featured at professional and patient-focused conferences and in the popular media. Her new book offers clear, concise advice about how to avoid tick-bites, and how to prevent becoming sick if you get one. Signed copies are available on her website, www.DrAlexisChesney.com, and through local bookstores.

To be included on the Zoom call, please send an email to gpaynevt@gmail.com, and include Dr. Chesney in the subject line. For more information, call 802-387-2601. Register at www.seon.info/programs. For questions, email admin@seon.info. We recommend registering early because of limited space.