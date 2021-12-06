Discussion on dementia care at Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – More than 3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with dementia every year. While dementia is a group of conditions characterized by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgment, the symptoms interfere with an individual’s daily functioning – and that affects the entire family.

All are invited to Neighborhood Connections Thursday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. when Mick Byers, who has over 20 years’ experience in nursing with an emphasis on dementia care, will discuss the disorder, including symptoms of mild, moderate, and severe dementia. He will also address what to expect and how to prepare for the months and years ahead.

Tamasin Kekic, whose business, Equipoise Occupational Therapy, focuses on dementia and caregiver support, will talk about person-centered care and problem-solving for reducing challenging and unique behaviors associated with dementia. A representative from Dartmouth Hitchcock’s Dementia Care Unit will join the discussion via Zoom. Valuable resources for caregivers and patients will also be reviewed.

This presentation is the second in a series on Elder Care, which is a result of monthly meetings by the Mountain Town Community Partners – a consortium of local organizations formed to address community concerns.

Space is limited, so please call to 802-824-4343 to attend. Neighborhood Connections is in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.