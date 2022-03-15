SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The average screen time in the U.S. is seven hours per day. Whether it is a cell phone, tablet, computer, laptop, or TV, prolonged viewing of digital screens can cause problems for the eyes. Using a digital screen causes the eyes to work harder and may exacerbate undiagnosed eye or visual problems. Common symptoms of digital eye strain are as follows:

– Eye fatigue

– Headaches

– Blurred vision

– Dryness

– Tearing

The symptoms may be related to undercorrection or overcorrection in glasses or contacts, dry eye syndrome, poor lighting, screen glare, and/or unsuitable viewing distances. Digital eye strain can be evaluated and treated by your eye doctor with a comprehensive eye exam. Your doctor may perform testing to determine the underlying cause and provide a management plan. In mild cases, the best way to alleviate symptoms is to use the 20-20-20 rule; every 20 minutes, take a 20 second break to view something 20 feet away.

Written by Dr. Mercedes Smith, optometrist at Springfield Family Eyecare.