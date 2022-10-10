CTES fundraises for local bus driver

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Robert (Bob) Williams has been a staple to the Cavendish and Proctorsville community all his life. Since he was born, he’s lived on the same road for 61 years. You know him as Bob. He’s a pond specialist by trade, operating under Williams Lake Dredging (a pond business which was started by his father, George Williams Sr.). Outside of that he’s been a plow man, a country store owner, a mechanic, and a snowmobile inspector among so many other things, and most recently, he’s been a bus driver for Cavendish Elementary School and Cavendish GM students. He loves to help others and is always there to lend a helping hand. He gets so much joy out of seeing the students every day, and he is very special to all the students he drives. Now Bob could use the community’s help.

In early September 2022, Bob’s family started to notice a drastic change in his behavior, seemingly overnight. His normally friendly, busy-bodied, and headstrong personality was suddenly withdrawn, forgetful, and unable to have a conversation. It was finally decided that he needed to see a doctor. Doctors discovered an orange-sized growth on his frontal lobe, and Bob had immediate surgery to have it removed and is now on a road to recovery.

As he is unable to work right now, his long-time partner Arlene is looking after him and they will need as much help as possible. Even a share of his GoFundMe, or a prayer would be greatly appreciated. All donations will go directly to Bob to help pay for bills (medical and otherwise) and help keep him and Arlene afloat.

Recently, our community came out in full force to support Bob and his family by holding a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser and a 50/50 raffle, hosted by Cavendish Town Elementary School and the CTES Parent-Teacher Group. This event would not have been possible without the generosity of a few local restaurants, businesses, and community members. Killarneys, Murdocks, Fox Run Hospitality Group, Ludlow American Legion, Shaws, Outer Limits, and Singletons supplied all the food to make this a night to remember. There were also a number of individuals and families who made delicious desserts, drinks, and volunteered their time to cook and serve the meals to over 300 guests who joined us to donate to Bob’s recovery. At this dinner, we raised over $3,000. It is a great start, but as we all know, this will make only a small dent in the medical expenses and daily living expenses needed as Bob recovers.

Bob’s daughter, Prudence, has started a GoFundMe to help make ends meet for the family. Please consider making a donation. No donation is too small. Every dollar will help Bob to focus on his health. Visit the GoFundMe at www.bit.ly/3y70N9p.

Written by Jennifer Harper, Jarrod Harper, Robin Bebo-Long, and Denise Hughes