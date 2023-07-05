Coping with anxiety

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, we are seeing a significant increase in the number of people who are experiencing overwhelming anxiety coupled with depression and substance use.

Much of this increase can be linked to the pandemic, as many community members, especially those with compromising health conditions, still feel unsafe to leave their homes. Our staff is also noting that many people became accustomed to greater isolation during the pandemic, so that social interactions now often result in feelings of distress. In addition, the pandemic exacerbated our already limited community resources.

Alcohol use is another contributing factor. Historically, alcohol use in Vermont has been higher than average, and since the start of the pandemic, has increased even more. According to the Vermont Department of Health, alcohol-related deaths in the state more than doubled from 2017-2021.

Although alcohol use can seem to help reduce anxiety in the short term, it actually has the opposite effect long-term, increasing those feelings of stress that have been dulled over time by alcohol.

The good news is that help is available. HCRS is here to provide short-term (six to eight weeks) targeted therapy sessions to help you get past your feelings of anxiety.

We also wanted to share some helpful tips with you. When you start to notice increased body sensations, such as aches, tickles, feelings of pain or fatigue, anxious thoughts, or other signs that anxiety is creeping in, try one or more of the following anxiety-reducing activities:

Mindful breathing – breathe in and out, taking five seconds for each breath, for two to five minutes.

Take a mindful walk or a mindful moment in your space – notice at least three things that you can see, three things that you can hear, three things that you can feel, and three things that you can smell.

Try to identify what is at the root of your feelings and break it into small parts; journal each part, one at a time.

Listen to relaxing music or music that you love.

Watch a relaxing video.

Break down goals or steps that need to be taken into small, manageable tasks.

Try to get enough quality sleep.

Try progressive muscle relaxation – tensing and then relaxing different muscle groups, one at a time.

Remind yourself that everyone has moments of worry, and you are capable of getting through difficult moments.

Try physical activity – if feelings are energy, you can help them move along.

Call a friend, “A problem shared is a problem cut in half.”

If you find that feelings of anxiety are becoming unmanageable, and you are looking for more tips, reach out for help. To connect with HCRS services call, 855-220-9429 in the Springfield area.

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency or are feeling unsafe, please contact:

Text 741741 for the nationwide crisis line.

Call or text 988 for the nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline.

Call 1-800-622-4235 for HCRS’ 24/7 crisis line.

Written by Kate Lamphere, HCRS chief clinical services officer.