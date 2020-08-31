Connecticut Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat is expanding hours

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce expanded hours at Connecticut Valley ENT.

Christopher Ryder, M.D., and staff are now available for assessment and treatment of comprehensive range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, Monday through Friday, at Ridgewood Professional Building, 29 Ridgewood Rd., Springfield, Vt. Lisa Gosselin, M.S., CCC-A, also offers audiology testing and hearing aids at this location.

For more information, please visit www.ctvalleyent.org. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 802-886-1775.