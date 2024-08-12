Claremont residents call for health-protective zoning amendment

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Local residents will gather on Monday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m., at Claremont City Hall, 58 Opera House Square, to share their support for a zoning amendment that clarifies the city’s original commitment to clean air, clean water, and public health.

The planning board hosted an initial public hearing on July 22, to discuss the proposed amendment, which prohibits the collection, storage, and/or transfer of construction and demolition (C&D) debris.

During this second hearing, Claremont neighbors will share their vision for a thriving future, express opposition to toxic C&D facilities, and call on the planning board to pass this crucial amendment.