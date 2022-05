CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Police, Fire, and Ambulance will hold an open discussion at the Public Safety Building on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. to get feedback from the community. Come voice your thoughts and ideas on how we can better serve you.

If you have input but cannot be at the forum, please visit www.chestervt.gov/contact-us to submit suggestions. Refreshments will be provided.