CHESTER, Vt. – Community Cares Network of Chester/Andover, Inc. is sponsoring an informational evening on “Dealing with Dementia” for the public. There will be a time for questions.

Jennifer Chambers from Springfield Hospital and Jordon Cotto from Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter will be speaking.

This will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the American Legion in Chester, Vt. from 6:30–8 p.m. There is no charge.

If you need a ride please contact Debbie at 802-875-6341.