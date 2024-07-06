“Break the Bias” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Wednesday, July 24, at 6 p.m., at the Springfield Town Library, for “Break the Bias,” a special event to reduce the stigma around addiction and mental illness. The event will feature personal stories from individuals who have experienced shame due to their addiction and disability. Attendees can watch a short video and listen to community members share their experiences, either in person or through anonymous writing.

The event will be facilitated by pattrice jones of VINE Sanctuary. This event is part of a series by VINE Sanctuary for Disability Pride Month, and is being organized in collaboration with the Springfield Library. The event is free for all and open to the public. To sign up for a reminder, visit our calendar of events at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.