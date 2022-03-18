Brattleboro Retreat launches Healthcare Professionals Program for caregivers in crisis

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The Brattleboro Retreat, a leading specialty psychiatric hospital for people of all ages located in Brattleboro, Vt., is now accepting patients for its Healthcare Professionals Program.

Launched as a remote clinical service, the program offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming for currently employed and former nurses, physicians, dentists, EMTs, social workers, LNAs/CNAs, therapists, technologists, and other healthcare professionals who experience PTSD, anxiety, depression, stress, or substance use disorder as consequences of their jobs.

In a group therapy format, healthcare professionals address their personal challenges exclusively among peers, other healthcare professionals who understand the pressures of providing healthcare. The program’s partial hospital option consists of five groups per day, five days per week, Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., while the intensive outpatient option features three groups per day, five mornings per week, Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Participants receive personal orientations to establish individual treatment goals, as well as a consultation with a medical doctor. Group sessions are supplemented by one-on-one sessions to focus on personal needs and goals and to develop personalized aftercare plans. Time spent in the program varies according to individual needs.

Those wishing to learn more about the Healthcare Professionals Program are directed to www.brattlebororetreat.org/hpp. Those interested in participating may fill out a pre-intake form online at www.brattlebororetreat.org/admissions or call 802-258-3737 or 1-800-RETREAT. Verification of insurance acceptance is provided free of charge by the Brattleboro Retreat.