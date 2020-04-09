Brattleboro Area Hospice continues to serve Windham County residents

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – In order to support our community’s efforts to avoid exposure and spread of COVID-19, we are staying close while keeping a physical distance. Although providing one-to-one non-medical support and respite care is not possible right now, we are still here for our clients and their families.

Our staff and volunteers are available to provide information and referral; problem-solving and end-of-life planning; emotional support, grief counseling, and spiritual companionship via telephone and video; help in completing advance directives; and assistance with essential daily needs such as grocery deliveries when physically possible.

Taking Steps Brattleboro continues to offer telephone consultations on advanced care planning and advanced directives. We are in the process of establishing virtual information meetings to enable community members to engage in advanced care planning.

Brattleboro Area Hospice, much like all nonprofits in our community, is exploring new ways to address our clients’ needs while managing the restrictions that are necessary to keep us all as safe as possible. Please know that we are still here for you and your families.

Reach out to us if we can be of service, if you need someone to listen, guide, or support you during this time of change, we are here to assist you in addressing these important needs. For more information about our free services or to speak with one of our care coordinators, please call 802-257-0775, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you leave a message, someone will return your call as soon as possible. You can also request information about our services at info@brattleborohospice.org.