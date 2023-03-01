Blood drive at Ludlow Community Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Ludlow Community Center on Monday, March 13, from 12-5:30 p.m. Come give in March and get a $10 Visa prepaid card by email. Plus get a chance to win a $3,000 Visa prepaid card to help with gas or grocery expenses. You could be one of five lucky winners. Maximize your blood donation, and help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B-, or A- donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter: “Ludlow” to schedule an appointment. The Ludlow Community Center is located at 37 Main Street in Ludlow, Vt.