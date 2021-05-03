Bike to the Box for National Take Back Day

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections hosted a Bike to the Box event on National Take Back day. The event was held at the Bellows Falls Police Department and through a partnership with Bellows Falls Police Department, children were able to have their biking speed clocked by Community Liaison Officer Thaddeus Buckley. The event, held Saturday, April 24, was a way to promote the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“It was so nice to see such a great turnout for the Bike to Box event. What a great community we have here in Bellows Falls,” Officer Buckely said.

At this event, GFC had resources and information available to families on how to avoid prescription drug misuse and abuse. The coalition continuously looks to use educational resources to prevent substance abuse disorders in Windham County. Families were able to meet members of the Brattleboro Big Brothers Big Sisters group. Bike to the Box provided an opportunity for Windham County families to meet with local community agencies and learn more about resources available to them.

The DEA sponsored event is a way for Americans to safely remove unused prescription drugs from their homes. According to the DEA’s Take Back website, “A majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.” GFC works to provide the community members with resources and educational materials to help prevent youth substance abuse.

“I cannot underscore how great it was for both the community and police officers to develop meaningful connections in a positive and fun way,” said Haliee Galendak Cochran from Friends for Change.

Greater Falls Connections is a nonprofit based out of Bellows Falls. GFC provides resources, workshops, and educational materials to community members in an effort to help those struggling with substance abuse disorders. Those interested in being involved can visit www.greaterfallsconnections.org and find out about future involvement opportunities.