Bike to the Box for National Take-Back Day

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections will host the Bike to the Box event on National Take-Back Day, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Police Department. This event provides an opportunity for all community members to dispose of their unwanted or unused prescriptions at BFPD’s Prescription Drug Drop Box. The event will include games, music, and the opportunity to receive a free prescription drug lockbox.

At this event, GFC will have resources and information available to families on how to avoid prescription drug misuse and abuse. The BF Community Bike Project, Friends for Change, the new Turning Point South office, and the BFPD will be partnering with GFC to run this event.

So get on your bicycle and head on over to the BFPD on Saturday!

Contact Deb Witkus, Community Outreach Coordinator for Greater Falls Connections, at deb@greaterfallsconnections.org for more information.