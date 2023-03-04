Bellows Falls Area Senior Center menu 3/6-17

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. daily at the Bellows Falls Senior Center. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. We are located at 18 Tuttle Street in Bellow Falls, Vt. The menu for March 6-17 is as follows.

March 6

Stuffed chicken, gravy, mashed red potatoes, French green beans, wheat roll, and chocolate raspberry cake.

March 7

Beef and cheddar burger, baked beans, sliced carrots w/parsley, sliced wheat roll, and clementines.

March 8

Sweet-n-sour meatballs, broccoli florets, vegetable Spanish rice, wheat roll, and applesauce.

March 9

Minestrone bean soup, crackers, winter mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, and apricots w/vanilla yogurt.

March 10

Bacon and onion quiche, green wax and black bean medley, wheat roll, and pineapple tidbits

March 13

Beef round, boiled potatoes, cabbage and carrots, wheat roll, and leprechaun cake w/frosting.

March 14

Chicken Parmesan, linguine w/sauce, Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, and fruit cocktail.

March 15

Breaded pork chop w/sauce and w/apple bits, home fries, diced beets, wheat bread, and pumpkin pudding w/cream.

March 16

Vegetable chow mein, brown rice pilaf, Capri vegetables, chow mein noodles, and tapioca pudding with mandarin oranges.

March 17

Mac and cheese w/ham, mixed vegetables, glazed beets, wheat roll, and pineapple tidbits.