LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Noah was born to a Londonderry, Vt. couple in 2017 after a routine pregnancy and delivery. At three-and-a-half months old, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic bone disease called Osteopetrosis – a condition that can be fatal if not treated with a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Thanks to “Be The Match,” a perfect donor was found – and at five months old, Noah received a life-saving transplant.

Others like Noah are in desperate need of a transplant. Could you be the match that saves a life? You are invited to drop into the “Be The Match” donor registry drive at Neighborhood Connections on Saturday, July 30, between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. To join the registry, you must be between the ages of 18–40, and in general good health.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain town of south-central Vermont. The organization is in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.