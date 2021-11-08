Be the Match donor registry at Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Noah was born to a Londonderry couple Feb. 26, 2017 after a routine pregnancy and delivery. At 3.5 months old, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic bone disease called Osteopetrosis – a condition that can be fatal if not treated with a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Thanks to Be The Match, a perfect donor was found, and at just 5 months old, Noah received a life-saving transplant.

Others like Noah are in desperate need of a transplant. Could you be the match that saves a life? You are invited to drop into the Be The Match donor registry drive at Neighborhood Connections, Saturday, Nov. 20 anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Neighborhood Connections is in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.