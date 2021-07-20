Author offers hope and action for wellbeing

REGION – “It is the rare person who has never dealt with physical or mental illness,” says Betsy Thomason, retired respiratory therapist and author of “Just Breathe Out – Using Your Breath to Create a New, Healthier You.” “This applies to me, too. I’ve been bitten at least twice in the last 30 years by ticks carrying the Lyme bacteria. Consequently, I have no cartilage in my left hip, one of the late-stage results of a tick bite,” she says.

Thomason credits the BreatheOutDynamic system – the topic of the how to breathe guidebook – with her ability to cross-country ski, snowshoe, hike, and paddle with little or no pain. “Each morning I wake committed to stretching and caring for my body. BODs supports this dedication. It’s the drug-free way to remain functional.”

In addition, Thomason says she consults a wholistic nutritionist who is guiding her in the process of eliminating the Lyme bug altogether – a long-term project.

Currently, Thomason is sharing her outbreath knowledge with people who have been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. As a member of Healing ALS, www.healingals.org, she coaches folks from all over the world to focus on their own outbreath to provide strength and relaxation as well as help to manage anxiety, fear, pain, and stress. For over a decade, Thomason was the staff respiratory therapist at the ALS Association’s New York City clinic. Every patient had the opportunity to learn the BODs basics. Many of their stories are included in “Just Breathe Out.”

Now retired and living in Vermont, Thomason continues to share this powerful outbreath knowledge, with pro bono phone coaching for anyone who has difficulty with breathing, mobility, or malaise. In addition she engages people of all ages at schools and libraries. Just Breathe Out, the paperback version, is available at Village Square Books in Bellows Falls, at The Book Nook in Ludlow, and Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro, and at many local libraries. Learn more at www.outbreathinstitute.com.