Area schools provide free lunch to all children

REGION – School nutrition programs in Windham and Windsor counties responded quickly to the state-mandated closure of all schools. Districts in both counties have created an alternate delivery model for school meals, utilizing a combination of school- and community-based distribution sites and bus delivery routes.

The following districts are providing free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 or under in their community, regardless of enrollment or free and reduced meals status. No paperwork or identification is necessary, but the children must be present to receive their meals. Districts request that participating families provide the number of children to ensure enough meals are prepared.

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: www.bit.ly/wsesuform

Windham Southwest Supervisory Union: www.bit.ly/wswsuinfo

West River Education District: www.bit.ly/wredinfo

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: www.bit.ly/wnesuform

Springfield School District: www.bit.ly/springfieldinfo, call 802-885-5133 with meal orders

Families are encouraged to reach out directly to their schools for additional information or questions regarding meal distribution.

The Hunger Council of the Windham Region is coordinating a community response to the COVID-19 outbreak in partnership with the Vermont Foodbank and area food shelves. The Hunger Council encourages community members interested in volunteering and organizations with developing needs to utilize United Way’s Get Connected platform. Those looking for additional information or resources should call 2-1-1. For more information on the work the Windham County Hunger Council is doing, contact Margaret Atkinson at margaret@winstonprouty.org.

Food Connects is an entrepreneurial nonprofit that delivers locally produced food as well as educational and consulting services aimed at transforming local food systems. Food Connects has played a leading role in connecting schools with community resources during the COVID-19 response in partnership with the Hunger Council.