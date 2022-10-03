Annual Warm Hands Warm Hearts Coat Drive

CHESTER, Vt. – The Warm Hands Warm Hearts Annual Coat Drive will be held Oct. 21 and 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. both days at the Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Main St., Chester, Vt. This is a free “shopping” event for the Chester-Andover community.

If you need warm clothing, coats, bedding, ect., Warm Hands Warm Hearts is here to help. If you want to donate the above items, we will gladly take them of your hands. There are drop boxes around town from late September until the Oct. 20. Call the number below for drop sites. Please do not leave coats or clothing at the church unless you call the number ahead. The first major drop at the Church will be Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Warm Hands Warm Hearts is also looking for those who may like to help the week of Oct. 17 through Oct. 22 for set up, putting out clothing, and take down. Call Carla Rumrill at 802-376-4822 or email at fae12rae@gmail.com for more information.

Masks are not required, but are strongly suggested. Please remember to respect one another’s space while shopping. There are those among us with compromised immune health.