Allison Hopkins joins board of The Collaborative

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Collaborative, a Londonderry-based nonprofit serving area youth and families, announces that Allison Stori Hopkins has joined its board of directors.

A resident of Weston, Hopkins is a planning manager for the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC), where she oversees the land use planning program; economic development; resilience and sustainability initiatives, including emergency planning and health programs, which focus on health equity and food security; and other initiatives that require a broad range of community and stakeholder engagement.

Hopkins is excited to return to The Collaborative (TC), where she worked as a summer camp counselor in the mid ‘90s. “TC’s mission to empower healthy youth, families, and communities aligns closely with my own professional values and work. As a professional planner, I focus on building stronger, more resilient communities, which echoes TC’s emphasis on collective action and support for families. My work in community and economic development directly connects with TC’s goals of creating spaces where all community members can thrive.”

Hopkins was appointed to The Collaborative’s Board of Directors in December, and welcomed by current board members Ann Alford, Martha Cowles, Kathy O’Reilly, Dr. Meghan Ward, and Mark Weikert. Board Chair Kathy O’Reilly commented, “Allison’s experience at the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission gives her the ability to see and articulate the role of health equity in public policy and how that can positively influence communities. This will be a great asset to the board as we help guide The Collaborative in its vision – that everyone is a part of a healthy, safe, and supportive community – and its mission of empowering healthy youth, families, and communities.”

The Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of empowering healthy youth, families, and communities, and has been operating in Windham, Windsor, and Bennington counties for more than 25 years. Today, its direct service area includes 18 towns and 10 schools, focusing on promoting healthy communities and substance-free youth through education, programming, and policy development. To learn more about The Collaborative, visit www.thecollaborative.us.