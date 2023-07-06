Alice Perry retires after 69 years in nursing

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Alice T. Perry of Bellows Falls is retiring from her active nursing role in walk-in care, after 69 years. The list of her accomplishments is impressive and long.

In June 1954, Alice was valedictorian of the Elliot Community Hospital School of Nursing in Keene, N.H. She was head nurse of pediatrics at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in September 1954. By January 1955, she became the medical head nurse. At Elliot Community Hospital, she was pediatrics head nurse in September 1955. From 1956-1957, she was a private duty nurse.

Her career brought her back to Rockingham Memorial Hospital. There, her positions included: day and evening supervisor, 1966-1970; head nurse – emergency room, 1970; in-service director, 1972-1982; infection control nurse/director; utilization review nurse; discharge planner coordinator; policy and procedure director; interactive TV site manager, 1972; director of nursing, 1982.

In 1990, when Springfield Hospital took over the Rockingham Hospital, Alice became the urgent care nurse manager.

She has actively been involved in the American Heart Association as a BLS instructor trainer, 1961; ACLS instructor trainer-past 1968-1990; BLS urgent care satellite coordinator; AHA district 3 president-past; AHA certificates of appreciation, 1970-2000.

Other groups include Visiting Nurse Alliance of Vermont and New Hampshire; Rockingham representative and overseer; GRAS scholarship and board member since 2001; ANA nurse administrator certification, 1995 and 2000; American Nurses Association member since 1954; Vermont State Nurses Association member since 1960, including being active in the convention committee and a past district 3 secretary; Nurse of the Year nominee in 1992; APIC New England (Association Practitioners of Infection Control) 1973, including serving on the membership committee; American Red Cross, Windham County, Bellows Falls area chairperson for 25 years and Volunteer of the Year in 1989; American Cancer Society, Windham unit president, 1970-2002; Daffodils-Bellows Falls chairperson since 1990; State Board of Directors, Windham County representative, 1991; Certificates of Merit; Relay for Life – Bellows Falls chairperson since 1972; Notable Americans Award, 1976-1977; Employee of the Month at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, 1989; Award for Public Service, Saxtons River Pomona Grange #12, 1981; Yale-New Haven, Undergraduate Statistical Course Project, 1978; St. Joseph’s The Provider, bachelor’s degree, 1973; United Church of Bellows Falls member since 1964, choir/soloist, chairperson; Sugar on Snow and Pig Roast suppers Friend of the Month since 1998; and Bellows Falls Womans’ Club, associate member.

Alice resides in Bellows Falls. Her husband William Sr. died in 2008, and her son Willaim Jr. in 2010. Her daughter Debra Collier resides in Westminster with her husband Paul. She has three grandchildren, Thomas, Jennifer, and Christopher.