Abby Burns, R.N. receives Eileen Austin Neal, Spirit of Nursing Award

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Medical Care Systems and Springfield Hospital are pleased to announce Abby Burns, R.N. as the 2020 Eileen Austin Neal Spirit of Nursing Award recipient. This award was established by Springfield Hospital during National Nurses’ Week in 2004 in honor of Eileen Austin Neal, R.N. who was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for over 60 years. Abby works as a care coordinator at the Springfield Health Center in Springfield, Vt.

Nominations are submitted each year by medical staff members and employees of Springfield Medical Care Systems or Springfield Hospital. The decision of the recipient of the award is made by a panel of individuals that include a member of Eileen Austin Neal’s family, a member of the Administrative Executive Committee, a Springfield Medical Care Systems Board Member, a Springfield Hospital Board Member, a physician, a prior recipient of the award, a community member, and a nurse manager.

Comments made in Abby’s nomination included, “Abby Burns excels in the areas of communication, care of patients, nursing professionalism and teamwork. Abby greets patients as though she has known them for years. Her smile and friendly approach puts patients at ease and pulls them in. She does this through truly caring for patients and having a genuine desire to help improve their health or social situation. Her passion for nursing and supporting the health and well-being of our patients and community is inspirational.”

The other 2020 Spirit of Nursing Award nominees included: Scott Belt, R.N.; Sarah Moran, R.N.; Desirae Wilbur, R.N.; Carolyn Berk, R.N.; Lindsey Grasso, R.N.; Jenna Crawford, R.N.; Mary Ann Bonneville, R.N.; Blythe Kersula, R.N.; and Kate Moriglioni, R.N.