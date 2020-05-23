Whiting Library Advocates for Green Up Day Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. – The Whiting Library is gearing up to participate in a fun-filled Green Up Vermont Day, happening May 30, 2020. Everyone is invited to come by the front yard of the Whiting Library at 117 Main Street, in Chester between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up your official Green Up bag for litter collection so you can help make our community shine.

You may also want to stay for a little while in the library yard. We will be selling raffle tickets for super fun prizes and giving away wildflower seeds for you to plant at home. Kids will enjoy an environmentally inspired windsock craft project to take and make later. This will also be a chance to meet the new library director Deirdre Doran who is excited to connect with members of the community, albeit from a safe distance.

We do encourage participants to practice good safety during this event: wear masks, keep six feet apart, and bring hand sanitizer or gloves.

If you are not already a library patron, now is the perfect time to sign up for a library card. You can also use this opportunity to pick up previously reserved library materials. The library building itself is still closed to the public, but all our materials are available for loan. Interlibrary loan throughout Vermont has also started up again, so feel free to request materials that you can’t find in our library catalog. For more information about front porch pick up at the library, please visit our website www.whitinglibrary.org.

You can learn more about the mission and history of Green Up Date Vermont, as well as find a checklist for preparing for your successful Green Up Day, at www.greenupvermont.org.