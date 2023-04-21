Springfield’s Annual Green Up Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Spring has sprung. Join us on Saturday, May 6, for the 53rd Annual Green Up Day. We at the chamber always look forward to hosting this annual event in Springfield, and are calling for volunteers to assist us with cleaning up our town after the long winter. We exceeded our goal of over 200 participants last year – please join us to surpass last year’s number!

Join us to Green Up downtown – We’ll be in the Springfield Food Co-op parking lot, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., or Green Up your own neighborhood or somewhere else around town.

Please remember to dress appropriately – it is extremely important to wear work gloves, long pants, and proper footwear, to protect against ticks and debris along your clean up journey – and we suggest wearing bright colors, such as neon orange or neon pink, for visibility.

If you join us downtown, feel free to bring rakes, shovels, brooms, and any tools that might come in handy for clean up. Volunteers will be on call throughout the morning to assist you with any questions you may have. Most of all, remember to have fun. You are bettering our town and community by sharing your energy and spirit to assist with maintaining Springfield’s beauty.

Our gratitude goes out to the Public Works Department. They will be going around to collect and properly dispose of all the filled bags, and any trash items left on the sides of the roads. Please note that pick-up day is Monday, May 8 only.

Thank you to all our neighbors, friends, and community partners that contribute their time and energy, and volunteer with us every year. We appreciate everyone’s help in keeping Springfield green and gorgeous. It takes a village.

The official green trash bags will be available on the day of the event, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Springfield Food Co-op Parking Lot, located at 6 Main Street. The bags will also be available in advance at the Springfield Chamber of Commerce office, located at 56 Main St, Suite 2, on the following dates and times: April 24, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; April 25-27, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; April 28, 2-5 p.m.; May 1-2, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; May 3-4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and May 5, 2-5 p.m.

For more information, please contact the chamber at 802-885-2779, email info@springfieldvt.com, visit our website www.springfieldvt.com, or Find us on Facebook. See you on May 6.

Written by Alice Page, Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.