Springfield Library hosts Energy Conservation Clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Head to Springfield Town Library on Friday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m. and join Julian Leon from Vermont Energy Education Program to explore how we can use less energy. Participants will gain a basic understanding of energy and the importance of conservation and efficiency. Hands-on activities help us explore transportation, basic home appliances, and the difference between human energy and power plant energy with a focus on simple conservation behaviors that families can do at home. This program is geared towards children from Kindergarten to Grade Three. Clinic is free and open to the public. Please call Michelle at the library if you have any questions at 802-885-3108. The Springfield Town Library is located at 43 Main St., Springfield, Vt.