Springfield Library: Backyard Composting 101 with Cat Buxton

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As of July 1, 2020, all food waste and organics must be removed from the waste stream. Springfield Town Library will host an online Zoom presentation by Cat Buxton Tuesday, June 16 at 6 p.m. to get ready.

The presentation will cover the basics of the Vermont Universal Recycling Law and get into detail about compost options, ingredients, and recipes, bin types, and management systems. Composting can help to reduce your trash size and smell, feed the soil, and save money and the planet. Learn about bin types and management systems and how to construct a living compost that can hold air and water to create the conditions needed for diverse microbial populations to thrive. The presentation is suitable for all levels of understanding and applicable for all sizes of family and neighborhood compost systems.

Cat Buxton is a busy cross-pollinator and change facilitator from the White River watershed in Vermont. She is an effective and enthusiastic educator, community organizer, and advocate for food system change. She works with individuals, schools, community groups, and statewide and national organizations to make a difference one meal, one compost pile, and one landscape at a time. From behavior change to climate change, local food to global food, grassroots organizing to legislative policymaking, Cat is all about empowering people to affect the necessary changes to restore health to people and planet. Cat works on topics such as soil and ecosystem health, community resilience, composting, water catchment, landscape planning, monitoring landscape function, and increasing biodiversity. Cat is a musician, artist, and self-described microbe geek.

Registration is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/zoom-with-cat-buxton-backyard-composting-101-tickets-105265736652. You will receive a link to the Zoom event the day before the event. Contact Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3108 or springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com.